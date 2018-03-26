Pottsville Woman Arrested for Public Drunkenness in Florida Airport

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- A woman is accused of causing a drunken disturbance at an airport in Florida.

Authorities say Stephanie Yalsovec, 26, of Pottsville was screaming and cursing at Southwest Florida International Airport near Fort Myers on Saturday morning.

Authorities say they smelled alcohol and arrested her.

