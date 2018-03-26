Man Caught Pretending to Be Emergency Worker in Stroudsburg
STROUDSBURG — Police caught a man pretending to be an emergency worker in Stroudsburg.
The driver flashed red and blue lights to get around a backup on Interstate 80 on Saturday.
The 28-year-old told authorities he was a firefighter and EMS worker in New York, but he hadn’t worked there since 2013.
He’s charged with impersonating a public servant in Monroe County.
1 Comment
Shifty Biscuits
He should have impersonated a police officer in Luzerne county, those guys never get caught.