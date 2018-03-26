Man Caught Pretending to Be Emergency Worker in Stroudsburg

Posted 5:42 am, March 26, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06AM, March 26, 2018

STROUDSBURG — Police caught a man pretending to be an emergency worker in Stroudsburg.

The driver flashed red and blue lights to get around a backup on Interstate 80 on Saturday.

The 28-year-old told authorities he was a firefighter and EMS worker in New York, but he hadn’t worked there since 2013.

He’s charged with impersonating a public servant in Monroe County.

