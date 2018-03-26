Lourdes Regional vs Kennedy Catholic Boys ‘A’ basketball Final

Posted 6:52 pm, March 26, 2018, by

Lourdes Regional won a Class 'A' Boys Basketball Title back in 1990 by beating Kennedy Christian.  Now, called Kennedy Catholic, the Golden Eagles held a 30-0 lead after one quarter against the Red Raiders are coasted to a Mercy Rule 78-36 win to take gold.

