Judge Orders Sale of Former Huber Breaker Site

ASHLEY, Pa. -- A judge has ordered the sale of the former Huber Breaker site in Luzerne County.

Paselo Logistics out of Philadelphia bought the historic anthracite coal breaker then demolished it for scrap back in 2014.

Paselo has been under repeated court orders to clean the site but claims it can't afford it.

On Monday, a judge ordered Paselo to hire a realtor within 30 days to sell the property.

The company must also set aside $100,000 from the sale to pay for the cleanup of the site near Wilkes-Barre.

