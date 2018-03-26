× Interactive Stations of the Cross at Church in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The inside of Community Church near Tobyhanna has been transformed for a unique Holy Week experience.

Draped off in sections, visitors can walk through an interactive version of the Stations of the Cross.

“It’s a really powerful experience. I think for those who are followers of Christ or even the doubters or skeptics, I think it’s an interesting thing to do. It will either help you deepen your faith or discover your faith,” said Pastor David Crosby, Community Church.

This is the first year Community Church is hosting the Easter season event.

Instead of actors, visitors will guide themselves on a journey through all eight stations.

Volunteers say it took weeks of planning and quite a few hours to put it all together.

“We wanted it to be everything. You’re looking at it with your eyes. You’re hearing the music. You’re picking something up, feeling it, touching it. Even in the garden scene, there is a scent there. We are trying to engage every one of your senses, and in order to do that, we needed hundreds of volunteers,” said Eran Holt, teaching pastor.

This self-guided and interactive version of the Stations of the Cross is free and open to the public. It will run through Wednesday at Community Church.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the tour.