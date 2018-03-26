Hopping to the Candy Store Before Easter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREGG TOWNSHIP, Pa. --Candy of all flavors, shapes, and colors fills the tables at Purity Candy, but many people inside the store near Allenwood are looking for one thing in particular.

"Peanut butter seems to be the big one. Peanut butter and chocolate, people just love it," Purity Candy President John Burfeindt said.

The week before Easter is one of the busiest times of the year at Purity Candy. The store has been in central Pennsylvania since 1907. Candy is made here every day.

"Everything is homemade. There's no preservatives in what they do," Nancy Sterner said.

While this is a popular spot for people from the area, Nancy and Gary Sterner of York are also regular customers. They have a cabin in Lycoming County and stop when they are here.

"Just the variety of what you can get, just anything," Gary said.

It's not only longtime customers. Linda Yoxheimer tells Newswatch 16 it's her first time here.

"I fell in love with the chocolate covered graham crackers. When my neighbor mentioned this was here, I said, 'Oh, let's go,'" Yoxtheimer said.

You can't have Easter candy without chocolate bunnies. Purity Candy sells everything from one ounce to 75 pounds.

"We do the giant candy cane and the giant bunny. Other years we'll do a giant 100-pound egg. It's just a novelty," Burfeindt said.

Even though it was a busy day at Purity Candy, employees say it will only get busier. Good Friday is usually their busiest day of the year.