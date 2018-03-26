Driver Pleads Guilty for Deadly Head-on Crash

Posted 1:57 pm, March 26, 2018, by , Updated at 02:01PM, March 26, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A driver pleaded guilty to charges in connection with a head-on crash that killed a man in 2013.

Jack Ostrowski pleaded guilty Monday to involuntary manslaughter and traffic violations.

As part of plea agreement, Ostrowski will spend 10 months on house arrest with electronic monitoring.

The wreck happened on 8th Street in West Wyoming in February 2013.

Thomas Ohl, 61, was killed. Police say Ostrowski was speeding and crossed into the other lane, hitting Ohl head on.

