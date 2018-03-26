Death Investigation in Lackawanna County
ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Traffic was affected by a death investigation in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.
Rescue crews and state police lined Route 435 near Dunmore for several hours. One lane of traffic was closed.
The coroner tells us a body was found in a wooded area nearby. He believes the death is the result of a suicide.
41.398589 -75.578692
2 comments
Fredric Underhill
Suicide?
Or so the officials would have us believe
Shifty Biscuits
Agreed. It’s so much easier to circle “suicide” on the death certificate. Investigation over…..next.