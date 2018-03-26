Death Investigation in Lackawanna County

ROARING BROOK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Traffic was affected by a death investigation in Lackawanna County Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews and state police lined Route 435 near Dunmore for several hours. One lane of traffic was closed.

The coroner tells us a body was found in a wooded area nearby. He believes the death is the result of a suicide.

