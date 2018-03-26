Battle of the Valley HS baskeball

Posted 10:35 pm, March 26, 2018

The best boys and girls seniors from the Wyoming Valley Conference met their counterparts from the Lackawanna League in the inaugural Battle of the Valley.   Sarah Holweg scores 27 points in the WVC Girls 87-70 win.  The WVC boys win their game 115-91.  Jeff Planutis of Hazleton Area scored 20 for the winners.

