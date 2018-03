Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- A fire damaged a house in Wilkes-Barre Sunday afternoon.

The flames sparked at the single-family home along Madison Street around 5 p.m.

Fire officials tell Newswatch 16 one person was inside at the time and made it out safely along with three pets.

The home has heavy smoke and water damage, and the people who lived there will have to stay with family.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.