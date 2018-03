Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- A teenager from Wayne County is resting after running a half marathon for charity in Philadelphia on Sunday.

Mabret Levant is an eighth grader at Wallenpaupack Area Middle School.

Levant was adopted 10 years ago. He raised $7,000 to send back to children in his native country of Ethiopia for schooling.

He finished the race in 1 hour 47 minutes.