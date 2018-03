Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NANTICOKE, Pa. -- High school students were center stage presenting "The Living Way of the Cross" in Luzerne County Sunday night.

The St. Faustina parish's youth group put on the performance at the church's cultural center in Nanticoke.

This was the 11th year the children have performed the living stations, reenacting the passion of Jesus Christ, to mark the start of Holy Week.