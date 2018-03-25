School District Plans for More Armed Security Following Attention over Rocks Defense

Posted 10:32 pm, March 25, 2018, by , Updated at 10:25PM, March 25, 2018

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. — A school district in Schuylkill County in the national spotlight for its plan to defend students in the event of a shooting is concerned about the effect of all that attention.

The superintendent of Blue Mountain School District made headlines last week after announcing students would be armed with rocks as a last-ditch effort to defend themselves if a shooter attacked the school.

Following all the media attention the district has gotten, Superintendent David Helsel posted on Facebook on Sunday night that the district is concerned that something might happen because of all the attention.

In response, Helsel said that school buildings will have additional armed security starting Monday.

