Penguins Fall to Sound Tigers 6-3

Posted 6:39 pm, March 25, 2018, by

The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored two power play goals in the third period, but could not overcome a four goal deficit, falling to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 6-3 Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

