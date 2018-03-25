The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins scored two power play goals in the third period, but could not overcome a four goal deficit, falling to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers 6-3 Sunday afternoon at Mohegan Sun Arena.
Penguins Fall to Sound Tigers 6-3
