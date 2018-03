Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KINGSTON, Pa. -- The faithful filled the pews in Luzerne County Sunday morning to celebrate Palm Sunday.

Newswatch 16 stopped by the Dorranceton United Methodist Church in Kingston where worshippers held a procession complete with a donkey.

The celebration marks the start of the Holy Week and the last week of Lent.

The donkey was brought in to represent the one Christians believe Jesus rode through the streets of Jerusalem.

A Mass followed the procession.