× Man Charged with Indecent Exposure in Lycoming County

LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is facing indecent exposure charges for an incident earlier this month in Lycoming County.

Christopher Dangle, 33, of Williamsport, is facing charges after a woman told police he exposed himself to her at Greevy Boat Launch in Loyalsock Township on March 15.

Troopers say Dangle was driving a moped and nearly crashed as he stared at the woman. He then proceeded to touch himself.

The woman drove off and called state police.

Dangle is charged with indecent exposure, open lewdness, and disorderly conduct.