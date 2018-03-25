Lackawanna Softball Prepares for Home Opener

Posted 6:39 pm, March 25, 2018, by

The Lackawanna softball team is off to an 11-6 start to the season. The defensing Region XIX champions return a lot of key pieces this year. The Lady Falcons play their first home games of the season this week, as they host Orange County Community College in a double header on Tuesday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

