The Lackawanna softball team is off to an 11-6 start to the season. The defensing Region XIX champions return a lot of key pieces this year. The Lady Falcons play their first home games of the season this week, as they host Orange County Community College in a double header on Tuesday.
Lackawanna Softball Prepares for Home Opener
