Innovative Reel Technologies Custom Made Reel Giveaway

Posted 7:00 pm, March 25, 2018, by

One of our lucky POL Outdoor Club members will win a custom made fishing reel from our friends at Innovative Reel Technologies of Pine Grove.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s