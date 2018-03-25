Fundraiser for 12-year-old Boy from Scranton with Autism and Brain Disorder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- People came out to raise money to help a 12-year-old boy get the medical attention he needs.

"Gage's Warriors" held the event at Villa Maria II in Scranton on Sunday.

Pasta was served as dozens of friends, family, and strangers enjoyed time with Gage Laske of Scranton.

Laske was diagnosed with autism, a seizure disorder, and most recently, a congenital brain abnormality.

The money raised will help with medical costs and travel expenses to get him the help he needs.

"I'm his mom, and I'm going to fight like the shirts say. We're not going to go down without a fight, so that's what we're here for today. We're gonna fight for him," said Judy Laske, Gage's mother.

The event also included a basket raffle to help raise money.