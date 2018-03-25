Fashion Show Benefits Lackawanna Blind Association

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PECKVILLE, Pa. -- The latest styles of the spring season were on full display at the 89th annual Helen Keller Day Fashion Show and luncheon in Lackawanna County.

Kids walked the catwalk at Fiorelli's Catering in Peckville.

The event was put on by Friends of the Blind to benefit the Lackawanna Blind Association.

WNEP is a proud sponsor and our very own Jon Meyer and Renie Workman hosted the sold-out event.

The clothing was provided by Small Frye's, Ann Taylor Loft, Pierre's, Ron Leas Quartet, and DJ Edwin Velez *

People who attended took part in raffles, basket auctions, vendors, and a wine pull.