Scranton Man Locked up on Child Sex Charges

Posted 6:17 pm, March 24, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A man is locked up on child sex abuse charges in Lackawanna County.

Scranton police arrested James Tisdale of Scranton for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl over several years.

The girl, now 9 years old, told investigators at the Children's Advocacy Center in Scranton that Tisdale would inappropriately touch her and expose himself to her when she was younger.

Tisdale is charged with indecent assault of a child, corruption of minors, and indecent exposure.

He is due back in court next week.

