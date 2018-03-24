Lock-picking Lesson in Bloomsburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- A lock picker from Liticode Lock Company taught a seminar for kids at Bloomsburg University on Saturday.

The kids had the chance to try their luck at getting past several variations of locks.

Organizers tell Newswatch 16 the event shows the side of lockpicking in a useful sense not so much a criminal one.

"People think that they are secure because they have a lock, and really all security is a function of time. Locks just serve a purpose of delaying your activities. They don't actually keep anybody out," said Brian Martin with Liticode.

The lock-picking seminar was part of BloomCON, the university's forensic and security conference.