In Your Neighborhood

Mahoney Brothers Showband visits Mount Carmel

The Mahoney Brothers present “the world’s greatest musical impersonation show” with the music of the 50’s & 60’s. The event is at Mt. Carmel Area High School Auditorium on Saturday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at Academy Sports in Mt. Carmel, and at the Subway in the Walmart on Route 61 in Coal Township. Tickets are also sold at the door, and Vietnam Veterans with identification receive discounted tickets to the show. The music supports area youth programs & Veterans of the Vietnam War. Ticket price is $20, while Vietnam Veterans may purchase a ticket at the door for $10.

All You Can Eat Breakfast

It’s an “All You Can Eat Breakfast” in Daleville, Lackawanna County. It’s at the John Michaels VFW Post 5207 on Daleville Highway on Sunday, April 8 from 9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. The VFW Post holds these monthly breakfasts featuring eggs any style or omelets, pancakes, hash browns and much more at the VFW in Daleville. Price is $6.