Heavenly Chocolate Coconut Easter Eggs!

Posted 9:30 am, March 24, 2018

The United Methodist Church in Shickshinny makes chocolate dipped Easter eggs that are simply divine!  Mike Stevens takes you there to watch them make these heavenly treats.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

1 Comment