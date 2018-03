Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. -- Demonstrators in downtown Bloomsburg rallied for tighter gun laws Saturday.

About 100 people, many holding signs, gathered at the fountain on Market and Main Streets.

People we talked to say the issue was too important for to them to stay at home.

The march in Bloomsburg was organized as a show of unity with those taking part in the March for Our Lives in Washington D.C.