Easter Egg Hunt in Wilkes-Barre for Children with Special Needs

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An event in Wilkes-Barre aims to make an Easter tradition accessible for all children.

The South Wilkes-Barre Residents' Association hosted the Easter egg hunt at Kistler Elementary School in the city on Saturday.

The egg hunt is designed for children with special needs. The kids were tasked with collecting five eggs to win a prize.

"Every special needs child gets a basket. That basket is filled with everything from coloring books to stuffed animals to blankets. The nice thing is that they really appreciate that they're going to enjoy," said George Brown, South Wilkes-Barre Residents' Association.

Following the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny posed for pictures with the kids.