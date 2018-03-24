Easter Egg Hunt in Wilkes-Barre for Children with Special Needs

Posted 6:21 pm, March 24, 2018, by , Updated at 05:45PM, March 24, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- An event in Wilkes-Barre aims to make an Easter tradition accessible for all children.

The South Wilkes-Barre Residents' Association hosted the Easter egg hunt at Kistler Elementary School in the city on Saturday.

The egg hunt is designed for children with special needs. The kids were tasked with collecting five eggs to win a prize.

"Every special needs child gets a basket. That basket is filled with everything from coloring books to stuffed animals to blankets. The nice thing is that they really appreciate that they're going to enjoy," said George Brown, South Wilkes-Barre Residents' Association.

Following the egg hunt, the Easter Bunny posed for pictures with the kids.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s