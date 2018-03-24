Concert for Veterans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- First responders provided a night out for veterans in Snyder County.

The Hummels Wharf Fire Company hosted a concert at its fire hall on Saturday. Firefighters say more than 1,000 people came to see several bands.

The guests of honor were 13 veterans through Freedom Fighters Outdoors organization.

The firefighters also gave a donation to the organization that provides recreation for vets.

"For us, it's outstanding. Just for them to provide us an event like this is big in itself, but for them to give us a donation on top of that which will fund another event, another fishing event, another hunting event is just amazing. It's so much easier for us when we have people who are willing to do stuff like that for us," said Brian Carpentier, Freedom Fighters Outdoors.

Hummels Wharf Fire Company donated $2,500 to the veterans organization.