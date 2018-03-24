Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- The Bowl for Kids' Sake fundraiser at Stanton Lanes in Wilkes-Barre is the biggest of the year for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge.

Money raised helps match children who are facing adversity in their lives with adults who act as mentors.

"Being a single parent and having Big Brothers Big Sisters actually lets my daughter be a kid," said Denise Nirka of Pringle.

Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer and Renie Workman were among the hosts of the event in Wilkes-Barre.

They were joined on the lanes by Scott Schaffer, Jessica Albert, Chase Senior and John Hickey.

This fundraiser was held at bowling allies all over our area.

In all, $109,500 was raised for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Bridge.