Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A wrong-way driver is to blame for a crash in Scranton.

Police believe the driver of the car was headed north in the south lanes of Interstate 81 just after 2 a.m. on Friday.

The car collided with an SUV near the River Street exit.

Authorities haven't said how long that driver was going the wrong way.

He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.

The other driver wasn't hurt in that wrong way crash in Scranton.