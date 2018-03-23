Tunkhannock softball preview

Posted 6:48 pm, March 23, 2018, by

Tunkhannock went 19-6 last season and won a District 2 'AAAA' Championship.  Hope and Faith Jones gives the Lady Tigers a charitable shot at winning another title this season.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s