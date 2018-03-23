× Tourism Agency Unveils Website Hoping Visitors Stop And Stay In Bradford County

TOWANDA, Pa. — Driving along Route 6 some drivers may never stop and take a good look at Towanda. A website Bradford County tourism spent months developing was introduced earlier this week in hopes of ending that trend.

“I think in the past people would drive by us and drive through us and certainly there is a lot of reasons to stop in Bradford County and to stay,” said Robyn Chamberlain, Executive Director.

Bradford County Tourism Executive Director Robyn Chamberlain tells Newswatch 16 the website highlights things to do and events in places like nearby Wysox and in downtown Towanda throughout the year.

“There is something for everybody here regardless of what age and what your interest is”

Amy Brennan created the website and gave Newswatch 16 a virtual tour.

She says it focuses on two main points: events and businesses throughout the area.

“In terms of finding locations each business that’s on the site has its own page and that includes details about the business and how to contact the business it links directly to their google places page so you can see the reviews right from our page,” Amy Brennan of customgeekery.com.

Mary Neiley is a board member of the Wyalusing Valley Museum and says having an easy to use website will hopefully draw more out of town visitors to Bradford County.

“By having the museum there it’s going to draw people to this little town it’s all about the economic development and cultural part and preserving our history,” Mary Neiley of Wyalusing Valley Museum

The tourism agency hopes that when you’re driving through Towanda and other parts of Bradford County that you would stop and take a look at all the sights and sounds.