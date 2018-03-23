× Three Men Locked Up After Burglary in Hazleton

HAZLETON, Pa. — Shortly before 1:30 on Friday Hazleton City Police Chief, Jerry Speziale says he was driving around Hazleton in an unmarked car. He was on his way to get gas when a neighbor flagged him down, informing him of a possible burglary in progress along West Fourth Street.

Moments later, Speziale saw three men walking down North Lee Court towards Third Street with bags of electronics, where a fourth man was waiting in a car.

Speziale approached the men. One of them briefly charged at him and that’s when the chief called for backup.

“It was a little bit dicey for a few minutes there but as the units arrived, we were able to control all four individuals and they were all charged accordingly,” said Chief Speziale.

Jose Serratys-Santiago, Leonardo Delacruz and Leo Rosario were charged. The driver was let go.

Newswatch 16 caught up with Michael Bobadilla, whose house was the one burglarized. He had helped Rosario, one of the burglary suspects, when he first moved to Hazleton.

“I took them around to help them look for jobs. I took them to the DMV so he could get his license and this is what happened,” said Bobadilla.

Originally a neighbor told Bobadilla his house may have been burglarized. He didn’t think that was the case until he walked into his place.

“I look around and I see my dogs all over the place. Everything is ransacked or something like that. Thank god they have everything. I’m just happy that they have everything,” said Bobadilla.

Those three men were arraigned and currently locked up at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility.