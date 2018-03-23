Scranton Prep Students Joining March For Our Lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Perhaps the best lesson some students at Scranton Prep will learn this school year is one they assigned themselves.

"It wasn't a question of are we going to do something, it was what are we going to do? It just wasn't even a question in our mind. We knew we had to get involved," said 11th grader Grace Berlew.

Newswatch 16 spoke with the student organizers of a bus trip to Saturday's March For Our Lives in Washington D.C.

156 Scranton Prep students will join an expected 500,000 people in the nation's capital.

"I did see her post something about this and I said I absolutely want to get involved. How can I get there? This is such an issue that affects us personally. This could be our friends, this could be our school. This is what makes it such a big issue for our generation, I feel," said Jake Mozeleski, senior.

The March For Our Lives was organized by students of the Marjory Stoneman Douglass High School in Florida where 17 people were killed in a shooting last month.

The activism of the surviving students there inspired the students at Scranton Prep.

"There's the Jesuit value of social justice. That's just so important and integrated into our daily lives here. That everyone immediately wanted to show our support and solidarity for students in Parkland," said Fiona Neville, 10th grader.

Neville's mom helped them secure the buses they would need. Three buses will leave Scranton early Saturday morning. They'll march for tougher gun laws and safer schools.

"Some of the government officials currently are thinking we might be a little bit naive but it's really important to stress that we are the future voters of America and if we feel passionate or moving about any of these issues we're going to take a stance on it," said Julia Horchos, junior.

Scranton Prep students plan to meet up with students at a few other Jesuit schools from across the country while in D.C. on Saturday.