PSU Frat Death Case Back in Court, Members Face New Prosecution

Posted 12:15 pm, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21AM, March 23, 2018

BELLEFONTE, Pa. -- Attorneys for eleven Penn State University students charged in a hazing death are in court again on Friday in Centre County.

The state attorney general's office is now heading up the case against members of the former Beta Theta Pi fraternity in the death of Timothy Piazza.

Piazza died in February of 2017 after falling down a flight of stairs after an evening of drinking.

Friday's hearing is about new charges against the accused.

Earlier this month, the attorney general's refiled involuntary manslaughter charges against five of the brothers, including Gary DiBileo II of Scranton.

He and the other accused were not in court on Friday. They were excused by the judge.

