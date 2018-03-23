March For Our Lives Planned in Lewisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Those who are unable to attend March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. will be marching in our area.

In Lewisburg, the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society and The Community Zone are hosting a March at The Fountain.

"First and foremost, we're trying to take some time out of our busy lives to commemorate the loss of 17 people that died tragically, for no good reason, and I would say the second reason is enough is enough," said Taylor Lightman of East Buffalo Township.

500,000 people are expected at the March For Our Lives in D.C. on Saturday.