March For Our Lives Planned in Lewisburg

Posted 8:30 pm, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 08:29PM, March 23, 2018

LEWISBURG, Pa. -- Those who are unable to attend March For Our Lives in Washington D.C. will be marching in our area.

In Lewisburg, the Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society and The Community Zone are hosting a March at The Fountain.

"First and foremost, we're trying to take some time out of our busy lives to commemorate the loss of 17 people that died tragically, for no good reason, and I would say the second reason is enough is enough," said Taylor Lightman of East Buffalo Township.

500,000 people are expected at the March For Our Lives in D.C. on Saturday.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment