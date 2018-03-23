March 23 Is National Puppy Day: Here Are Some Deals to Treat Your Pups

Here’s your daily dose of cuteness – March 23 is National Puppy Day.
National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 as a way to promote pet adoption.
To celebrate, you can donate your time at a local shelter on Friday.
Many pet supply stores are also offering discounts on products.
National Puppy Day online suggests treating your pet with a new toy or a treat.
Here are eight retailers with great discounts and deals available for National Puppy Day from Time.com.
- The Grommet: The company that makes these wool dog toys — washable and biodegradable — sources them from Nepal, where they are made by women paid fair wages in a safe working environment. Right now the toys 30% off the regular price of $12.95. Cue warm fuzzies all around.
- Kohl’s: Through next Wednesday, you can get 20% off purchases of $100 or more with the promo code SUPERSAVER, or 15% off purchases under $100. That would bring the price of this cozy extra-large Serta dog bed, which is already marked down from $99.99 to $89.99, down to $76.49.
- L.L. Bean: Get your favorite hiking buddy his own backpack for toting water and treats on your next adventure, which you can score right now for $10 off the regular price of $44.99 for medium ($54.99 for large).
- Orvis: If your dog loves water, it’s a virtual guarantee he’ll be just as happy in mud. Keep this portable shower in your vehicle for those times when he’s too dirty even for the most rugged car seat covers. Right now, it’s just $69, $20 off the regular price of $89.
- Personalization Mall: Make sure your best friend makes it home safe and sound if they wander off or slip their leash to bolt after a squirrel. These chevron-patterned dog tagscome in six eye-catching colors and four shapes, so you’re sure to find one that fits your pooch’s personality. Order one for just $6.39, 20% off the regular price of $7.99.
- Petco: Owners of big breeds, this one’s for you. Petco knows what a drag it can be (literally!) lugging home giant bags of dog food all the time. You can now get 20% off your first shipment if you sign up for Petco’s convenient dog-food recurring delivery service with the code RDSAVE20.
- Puritan’s Pride: Because even though you still love them when they’re stinky, it’s much more fun cuddling with a squeaky-clean fur-kid. Get up to 55% off a variety of shampoos, wipes, tools and other grooming necessities. No code necessary.
- Walgreens: We promise, it is totally normal to get a poster-sized print of your puppy just so you can hang it up at work and look at that adorable squishy face all day long. While it’s not a deal aimed squarely at National Puppy Day per se, you can get 40% off prints and posters through Saturday only with the code VACAYPICS. Or, you can get 75% off all photo wall art through Saturday with the code DECORATE18.