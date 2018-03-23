March 23 Is National Puppy Day: Here Are Some Deals to Treat Your Pups

Here’s your daily dose of cuteness – March 23 is National Puppy Day.

National Puppy Day was founded in 2006 as a way to promote pet adoption.

To celebrate, you can donate your time at a local shelter on Friday.

Many pet supply stores are also offering discounts on products.

National Puppy Day online suggests treating your pet with a new toy or a treat.

