School Closings And Delays

Man Facing Drug Charges After Pizza Delivery Driver Turns Him in

Posted 11:14 am, March 23, 2018, by

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up on drug charges in Luzerne County after he was turned in by a pizza delivery driver.

Police say the driver took a pizza to Jeff Savitsky’s room at Mohegan Sun Hotel near Wilkes Barre.

Investigators say the driver noticed a residue on the money Savitsky gave him and that the Pottsville man was shaking and stuttering.

The delivery man called the police who found drugs in the room in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s