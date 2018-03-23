× Man Facing Drug Charges After Pizza Delivery Driver Turns Him in

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is locked up on drug charges in Luzerne County after he was turned in by a pizza delivery driver.

Police say the driver took a pizza to Jeff Savitsky’s room at Mohegan Sun Hotel near Wilkes Barre.

Investigators say the driver noticed a residue on the money Savitsky gave him and that the Pottsville man was shaking and stuttering.

The delivery man called the police who found drugs in the room in Luzerne County.