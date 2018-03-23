× Little Boys Big Wish Comes True in the Poconos

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Four-year-old Giovanni from East Stroudsburg got the surprise of a lifetime at Pocono Mountain West High School near Mount Pocono.

He and his family learned they will soon be packing their bags to go on a trip to Florida.

And Giovanni packed himself a little early.

“This is so exciting, so exciting. I can’t wait to go and he is going to have a blast,” said Denise Kleppinger, East Stroudsburg.

The dream trip was made possible thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Pocono Mountain West High School students.

Student Council President, Ronald Curry, says the school has been participating in Make-A-Wish since 2004.

“It’s just so heartwarming because the whole student body has been working endlessly to make sure that we reach the goal so he is able to go on the trip which is wonderful,” said Ronald Curry, Senior.

Beach themed decorations and a party paved the way for what is to come for this family.

The trip includes swimming with dolphins, sunny beaches and more for this little boy who was diagnosed with a nervous system disorder less than two years ago.

“He loves the beach. There are many activities, he is a very outgoing kid but the beach, playing in the sand, running in and out of the water is like a dream come true for him,” said Kleppinger.

Giovanni and his family will make their big trip to sunny Florida in May.