Lackawannna League boys basketball

Posted 6:45 pm, March 23, 2018, by

The Lackawanna League is practicing for their game against the Wyoming Valley Conference in the first 'Battle of the Valley.'

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s