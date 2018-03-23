Golden Gloves in NEPA

Posted 10:42 pm, March 23, 2018, by

Genetti's in Dickson City will be busy for two nights of Golden Gloves boxing for the State of Pennsylvania.  Five bouts coming up in the highlights....

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s