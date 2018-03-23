× Firefighter Killed in York Building Collapse from Monroe County

POLK TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Zachary Anthony was killed after a former piano factory collapsed in York, Pennsylvania.

Anthony was a firefighter with the York Fire Department and assisting after the building caught fire.

“It is still a shock. I think it was the most shocking thing I have dealt with in a long time,” said Caitlin Moyer, Zachary’s Friend.

The 29-year-old was a native of Monroe County and known by many people.

Caitlin Moyer went to school with Zach at Pleasant Valley High School and had been friends with him for years.

She says a special piece of their friendship still hangs on the wall of the deli she runs near Lehighton.

“Zach was one of our first customers. He signed a two dollar bill and said it was the luckiest so he signed it to us,” said Moyer.

“He had the biggest heart in the entire world. There is no one I know that had a bigger heart than him. He was always there for people, you called him up and he was right there,” said Emily Storm, Zachary’s Friend.

Zach’s firefighting career started here in the Poconos. He volunteered at a number of different departments, including Polk Township. Members here hung black drapes and lowered the flag at half-staff after they found out about Zach’s passing.

“When I got the word that he had passed, it was like a big hole,” said Cindy Haydt, Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company.

A message was posted on the Polk Township Volunteer Fire Company Facebook page about the passing of their former member.

Those who worked with him say he was an asset to the company and a person who will be deeply missed.

“He did what he enjoyed the most and that was being a firefighter. That was his dream and that was his passion,” said Haydt.

Two communities now mourn his loss, York and the Poconos.