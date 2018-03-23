Elementary School Students Show Off Their Creative Side

SCRANTON, Pa. -- There's a new exhibit on display at the Trolley Museum in Scranton and the artists are all Scranton Elementary students.

Kids from 11 of the district's schools have put their creative works on display.

The students and teachers alike were excited.

"We have a lot of watercolors, pen and ink, pencil. We have some sculpture in the back. We have stitchery. We have charcoal. A little bit of everything," said Rosemary Robertson, Scranton art teacher.

"It feels good in my heart!"

The exhibition will remain up through April 1st in the Electric City.

