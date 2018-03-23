School Closings And Delays

Couple Accused of Starving Newborn

Posted 12:22 pm, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 12:04PM, March 23, 2018

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. -- A couple is facing child endangerment charges in Lycoming County after police say they starved their newborn baby.

Investigators say Justin Lawerence, 31,  and Marissa Smith, 22, had a baby boy back in December.

They were arraigned around 11 a.m. on Friday in Jersey Shore.

Doctors reported the pair after several check-ups on the baby showed he was not growing or gaining weight like he should.

According to court papers, the infant was only given half a can of formula during a time period when he should have received two or three times that much.

The couple was arrested Friday morning at their home in Lewistown.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s