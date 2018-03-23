Couple Accused of Starving Newborn

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. -- A couple is facing child endangerment charges in Lycoming County after police say they starved their newborn baby.
Investigators say Justin Lawerence, 31, and Marissa Smith, 22, had a baby boy back in December.
They were arraigned around 11 a.m. on Friday in Jersey Shore.
Doctors reported the pair after several check-ups on the baby showed he was not growing or gaining weight like he should.
According to court papers, the infant was only given half a can of formula during a time period when he should have received two or three times that much.
The couple was arrested Friday morning at their home in Lewistown.