Couple Accused of Starving Newborn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY SHORE, Pa. -- A couple is facing child endangerment charges in Lycoming County after police say they starved their newborn baby.

Investigators say Justin Lawerence, 31, and Marissa Smith, 22, had a baby boy back in December.

They were arraigned around 11 a.m. on Friday in Jersey Shore.

Doctors reported the pair after several check-ups on the baby showed he was not growing or gaining weight like he should.

According to court papers, the infant was only given half a can of formula during a time period when he should have received two or three times that much.

The couple was arrested Friday morning at their home in Lewistown.