× Kicking Colon Cancer: C.A.S.U.A.L. Day 2018 Approaches

March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month.

To support the fight against colon cancer in our area, join the Northeast Regional Cancer Institute for the 15th annual C.A.S.U.A.L. Day.

C.A.S.U.A.L. stands for “Colon Cancer Awareness Saves Unlimited Adult Lives.” The project, which WNEP-TV is a media sponsor of, raises awareness for colorectal cancer in northeastern Pennsylvania.

The event focuses on teaching people about the importance of screening and early detection.

Newswatch 16’s Ryan Leckey highlighted the goals behind this month-long campaign Friday morning from Clarks Summit.

The official day to wear the C.A.S.U.A.L. shirts is Thursday, March 29.

To get involved, a $20 donation gets you an Indigo Blue C.A.S.U.A.L. Day t-shirt. A $5 donation gets you a C.A.S.U.A.L. Day pin.

To find a location where you can buy a shirt and pin to support the cause in our area, head here!

A wrap-up celebration will take place on C.A.S.U.A.L. Day, March 29, at Cooper’s Seafood House in Scranton from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Attendees wearing their C.A.S.U.A.L. Day 2018 shirt will receive one free drink.