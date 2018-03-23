Abington Heights boys basketball preview

Posted 6:47 pm, March 23, 2018, by , Updated at 06:58PM, March 23, 2018

Abington Heights will wait until Tuesday to take on Mars in the boys 'AAAAA' basketball finals.  The Comets are excited about their opportunity to go into orbit against Mars.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s