16 To The Rescue: Maverick

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- This white-faced fella is Maverick. The 9-year-old Pit mix has been with Haven to Home Rescue for over two and a half years.

"Part is, I think people see him and think bully breed," said Kathryn Allen, volunteer.

Maverick is currently staying with a foster family in the Williamsport Area. They can't believe he hasn't been adopted yet.

"He just wants to snuggle in bed with you. It's very much his personality, is loving," said Allen.

He even knows to smooch on command!

Maverick is very treat motivated and loves meeting new people during walks.

"He just wants to go for a walk once in a while, hang out, eat food. He will do anything for a treat."

Volunteers say the best kind of home for Maverick is one where he would be the only dog as well as with a family who is comfortable with his breed.

This senior boy is holding out hope that his family is out there.

If you're interested in Maverick and want more information on how to adopt this loveable fella, click here.

If you are a shelter or rescue that has an animal you would like featured on 16 To The Rescue, you can email Kerry Brazen at 16Rescue@wnep.com