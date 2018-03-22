Woman Facing Fraud Charges After Allegedly Faking Bankruptcy Documents

NEWFOUNDLAND, Pa. — A Wayne County woman is facing fraud charges after allegedly falsifying bankruptcy documents.

The United States Attorney’s office says Linda Ferris, 55, of Newfoundland reportedly filed for bankruptcy in 2013 but did not disclose all of her assets to the bankruptcy court.

Ferris was indicted by a federal grand jury after allegedly hiding some assets in a mortgage in Florida which was set up two weeks prior to her filing for bankruptcy.

