Winter Budgets Take a Hit in the Poconos

MONROE COUNTY — The month of March has been an expensive one for road crews in Mount Pocono.

Three winter storms kept workers busy, snow piled up, and there were plenty of repairs to both vehicles and street signs.

The borough spent thousands of dollars in just a few weeks.

“We’ve got almost 800 ton of salt ordered and used. We’ve had close to $5,000 worth of repairs just in March,” said Dave Elders, a mount Pocono road maintenance worker.

Elders hopes this is it for winter but isn’t taking any chances.

“We have more salt coming. We try to keep it at least three-quarters full, our bins, because you never know what April is going to bring.”

Not far from Mount Pocono is Paradise Township, another place with a snowball-sized hole in the bank.

Roadmaster Mike Mader says while they didn’t have to make mechanical repairs, they did go about 20 percent over their salt budget and that might put some summer projects on hold.

“We might have to cut back in certain areas just to help make up,” Mader said.

The borough of Stroudsburg wasn’t hit nearly as bad as other places throughout the county this winter, but officials say they did use a lot of resources, especially during Wednesday’s snowfall.

“We used a lot this year. At the beginning, we had a lot of those long, drawn-out, 12-hour storms and we used a lot of salt. We definitely used quite a bit but we are still well within our budget,” said Brian Ace, director of public works in Stroudsburg.

Road crews continue to clean up in Stroudsburg and starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, vehicles parked on snow emergency routes will have to move.