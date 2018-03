× Wilkes-Barre Man Charged with Drug Delivery Resulting in Death

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — A man from Luzerne County has been charged with drug distribution resulting in death.

A grand jury indicted Brian Brew, 38 of Wilkes-Barre, after he allegedly provided a mixture of heroin and fentanyl which resulted in a person’s death.

The death happened earlier this year.