School Closings And Delays

Two Hurt in Head-on Crash in Monroe County

Posted 10:41 am, March 22, 2018, by

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in the Poconos.

Police say a woman driving a pickup truck was driving in the wrong lane heading north out of a tunnel on Route 191 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A lumber truck driver driving south swerved to avoid a collision but the woman veered back into the right lane hitting the lumber truck driver head-on.

The woman and man in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Pocono Township police.

The driver of the lumber truck was uninjured.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s