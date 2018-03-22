Two Hurt in Head-on Crash in Monroe County

Two people were taken to the hospital after a head on crash on Route 191 near Tannersville. Police say a pickup truck was driving in the wrong lane and crashed into a lumber truck. The man and woman in the pickup truck have serious injuries. Lumber truck driver is okay. @WNEP pic.twitter.com/HF0ZcZEuDJ — Carmella Mataloni (@Carmella_News) March 22, 2018

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in the Poconos.

Police say a woman driving a pickup truck was driving in the wrong lane heading north out of a tunnel on Route 191 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A lumber truck driver driving south swerved to avoid a collision but the woman veered back into the right lane hitting the lumber truck driver head-on.

The woman and man in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Pocono Township police.

The driver of the lumber truck was uninjured.