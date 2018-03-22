Two Hurt in Head-on Crash in Monroe County

POCONO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash in the Poconos.
Police say a woman driving a pickup truck was driving in the wrong lane heading north out of a tunnel on Route 191 in Pocono Township, near Tannersville. It happened around 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
A lumber truck driver driving south swerved to avoid a collision but the woman veered back into the right lane hitting the lumber truck driver head-on.
The woman and man in the pickup truck were taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to Pocono Township police.
The driver of the lumber truck was uninjured.